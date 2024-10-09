Copywriter shares her love of Blyth as she sets out to help businesses succeed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blyth woman is helping businesses grow and thrive by offering professional copywriting services.

Sharon Jones, who also has a master’s degree in occupational psychology, retrained last year and launched her copywriting business which allows her to be more flexible in supporting her young autistic daughter.

Sharon works closely with local businesses, not just from her home but by meeting with them in person to understand their unique challenges and offer tailored solutions.

She explains: “What I love about Blyth is the sense of community. I’ve met a lot of businesses, like mine, that are relatively new or pushing hard to succeed. I want to help them grow, and copywriting is just one way to do that.”

Copywriter Sharon Jones. Picture: Highlights PR

"It’s a beautiful place with a rich history, stunning architecture, and such warm people. It’s filled with potential.

Sharon envisions Blyth becoming a hub for local businesses to prosper and aims to help put the town on the map with her copywriting services and business support.

In addition to her one-on-one work with clients, Sharon is exploring opportunities to bring networking events to Blyth. She hopes these events will provide an informal space for business owners to collaborate and share ideas.

“Even just a simple gathering where business owners can have a coffee, and chat could help us all grow together,” she says.

“When I look at a business, I see the whole picture. It’s not just about copywriting; it’s about understanding their goals, their customers, and how to help them grow sustainably.

“I hope that my unique blend of business psychology and hands-on experience is helping me to make a real difference in Blyth.”

Sharon is hoping to talk to local ‘movers and shakers’ about launching a community-driven Facebook page, tentatively called For the Love of Blyth, where residents, visitors, and businesses can share positive experiences about the town.

The aim is to create a space where people can highlight the beauty of Blyth and promote local businesses in a constructive and uplifting way.

Julie Summers from Blyth Town Council said: “The town council welcomes all new businesses to the town and wishes Sharon the best of luck in her business.”