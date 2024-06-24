Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A contractor has been appointed for the next phase of upgrade work at a dock in Northumberland.

The former ash barge dock for Blyth Power Station has already been widened to serve new projects at the site, and Esh Construction has now been selected to complete the refitting of the dock.

The contract with council-owned developer Advance Northumberland, worth £7.3m, will see the safe working load of the dock increased to 5,300kN, approximately 9,000m sq of concrete paving laid, new drainage, and upgraded mooring bollards.

The enabling works are part of upgrades to Northumberland Energy Park, the former Blyth Power Station site, which aims to see the land brought back into use.

Esh Construction was handed the £7.3m contract to complete upgrade works at the dock. (Photo by Esh Construction)

JDR Cables’ £130m project to build a subsea cable manufacturing plant at the site’s plot one is well underway, and will be able to make use of the dock once work is complete.

Esh Construction’s divisional director, Steven Garrigan, said: “The contract marks the start of a new relationship with Advance Northumberland and we are delighted to be bringing our expertise to this project.”

Neil Jukes, head of project management at Advance Northumberland, added: "This is the final stage of construction works at the dock, after which time the facility can be prepared for final operation and be brought into use in 2025.

“It will serve both the JDR Cables facility and wider Energy Park, and contribute to the ongoing regeneration and job creation within the Energy Central cluster."