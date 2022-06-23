Work underway on expansion of The Running Fox in Longframlington

The Running Fox cafe in Longframlington is about to get bigger.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:37 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:53 am

It has taken over the former Paper Shop next door and is now carrying out renovations.

“This will create space for extra tables and seating and room to grow our gift shop so we can offer a greater range of gorgeous gift items and wonderful produce from the local area,” they posted on social media.

They added: “Don’t worry - we’ll also continue to sell newspapers!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Running Fox.

The cafe was temporarily closed for two days earlier this week while work was carried out to knock through between the two.

The popular artisan eatery and shop also has outlets in Felton, Shilbottle and, most recently, in Longhoughton which opened last September.