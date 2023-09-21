Work set to start on new B&M store in Alnwick
Work on the new unit at the Willowburn Retail Park is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 25.
The new B&M store with garden centre, on land facing M&S and The Northumbrian Food Hall, is due for completion by summer 2024.
Planning permission for an extra 35,000 sq ft of retail space was granted to Northumberland Estates in March.
B&M had already pre-let a 25,000 sq ft unit, with Mountain Warehouse confirmed as the occupant of a nearby 5,000 sq ft unit, while another unit of the same size is currently available.
The development of Willowburn Retail Park has been key in attracting new companies to the area including M&S and Starbucks, as well as providing an expansion opportunity for established local butchers, Turnbull’s.
Anthony Cape, senior asset manager at Northumberland Estates, previously said: "Willowburn Retail Park includes a mix of retailers and food operators providing a strong offering for the local community.
"Its expansion, attracting new businesses to the area, will create new jobs and further establish the area as a thriving trade, retail, and leisure destination.”
When the scheme was recommended for planning approval, an assessment by an independent retail consultant concluded that there are no alternative sites which are both available and suitable to accommodate the proposed development.
Members were told: “We have appraised the assessment submitted by Lichfields, and are of the view that given the nature of the proposal, it will not have a significant adverse impact on town centre investment or the overall vitality and viability of any defined centre in the catchment.”