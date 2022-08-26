Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Murphy, director of distilling for Ad Gefrin, the new visitor experience and distillery opening its doors in Wooler next year, will be giving a series of talks.

The project takes its inspiration from the nearby archaeological site of Yeavering, where the remains of the 7th century Anglo-Saxon Royal Palace of Ad Gefrin was discovered.

Translating that ancient hospitality into the modern era, Ad Gefrin will recreate the Great Hall of the Kings and Queens of Northumbria at the heart of an immersive visitor experience; and as well as the chance to tour the distillery and sample the spirits, there will be a bistro serving fresh locally sourced produce and a shop selling high quality gifts.

Ben Murphy, director of distilling at Ad Gefrin.

The same landscape that drew ancient royalty to hold court and offer hospitality to people from around the world now has the ideal environment to produce the finest malting barley and the purest Cheviot water, with which to create Ad Gefrin’s single malt whisky.

All the barley is grown within a 20-mile radius of the distillery on partner farms, and whilst currently using contemporary barley strains, there are plans to explore heritage barleys that might have been around in Anglo-Saxon times at some point in the future.

Rachael Tait, secretary of the Glendale Show, said; “Ad Gefrin is going to be such a significant addition to Wooler, Glendale, and the wider area of north Northumberland, and we are delighted that they have chosen Glendale Show as a platform to engage with people.

"Not only is the visitor experience and distillery going to create many jobs, but it will also be a magnet for visitors, and a destination in its own right.”

The stills are now in place, but as it takes over three years to make a single malt the first release will not be available until at least 2025.

Ad Gefrin co-founder Eileen Ferguson commented: “There is a perfect synergy with the Glendale Show that celebrates the very best of our agricultural community with a welcome that draws people from across the region.”