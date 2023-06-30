The annual focus of Independents’ Day UK is around July 4, but also this weekend (July 1-2).

Northumberland County Council’s Shop Local, Shop Northumberland campaign, which launched in April 2021 is joining the national drive to support independent retailers through the Independents' Day UK campaign and shining a light on some of the businesses featured in the campaign.

One of those featured is Florin and The Glendale Gallery in Wooler, an antiques and gift shop, that also displays and sells work from local artists.

Julie and Sheila from Florin of Wooler.

Owner Sheila Tennet is passionate about supporting local businesses.

She said: “It’s important for the local economy. Employing local people is also important and it keeps money in the town. If we don’t sell something a customer is looking for we always direct them to other local businesses on the High Street.

"We always seek out small independent coffee shops, cafes and businesses like ours to support. With small businesses people have more time for you and it makes such as difference to the local economy."

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for supporting business and opportunities at the council, said: “Independents’ Day is a fantastic opportunity to discover the wide variety of our talented artisan businesses from market traders to independents on our high streets.

“We have a wealth of local businesses and independents here in Northumberland and our Shop Local, Shop Northumberland campaign is just scratching the surface.”