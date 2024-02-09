Win superb prize of lunch or afternoon tea for six with bottle of house fizz at The Cookie Jar in Alnwick
Formerly the Convent of Mercy for over 120 years, The Cookie Jar stands proudly on the cobbled streets of Bailiffgate, adjacent to Alnwick Castle - the family seat to the Duke of Northumberland and, indeed, the castle used in our well loved Harry Potter films.
Voted “Best Place to stay in the North” by the Sunday Times, the Cookie Jar has 11 beautifully appointed bedrooms, including our suite which was the original chapel.
Our bedrooms boast drench showers - some with heavenly bathtubs, great beds, luxury linens, a plentiful supply of Penhaligon’s toiletries and, of course, your welcome jar of freshly baked cookies!
To the rear of the Cookie Jar, you will find our bistro which is renowned for its use of the best produce from both land and sea.
From the Oysters of Lindisfarne, the world renowned Craster Kippers to the wild game from the fields of Northumberland - our food is served simply, without fuss and complemented by a great range of eclectic wines from the main wine list - and also our “hidden gems” on our afficionado listing.
We are open for lunches and afternoon teas on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Dinner, we are currently open Thursday through until Sunday and will be open seven nights a week from April 1. Our dinner menus change weekly - looking to serve seasonal produce.
The Cookie Jar is also available to private parties - and we can look after around 30 guests.
Question: What was the Cookie Jar before it became a hotel?
Email your answer to [email protected] with the subject heading ‘Gazette competition’ by 5pm on February 22. The winner will be randomly selected and contacted by the hotel.