Wedding venue Doxford Barns gets green light for expansion plans
A popular wedding venue has been given the green light for expansion plans.
Former farm outbuildings at Doxford Barns, near Ellingham, will be turned into six guest bedrooms.
An extension of one of the buildings to provide an additional function room for wedding guests has also been approved.
A planning report on behalf of The Doxford Group, explained: ‘The current easterly building known as the Cart Shed doesn't have sufficient capacity to hold the current average number of wedding guests without a spill out onto the uncovered paved area to the east, which during bad weather detracts from the quality of events.
‘There is also a requirement for ground floor accessible bedrooms, in addition to extra accommodation for wedding guests.
‘Doxford Barns venue has thrived over the last six years of trading, proving to be a popular venue for weddings and events. The applicant wants to keep the venue popular with guests and thus wishes to further the product offered with the additional function room space (orangery) and further accommodation.’
Planning officer James Wellwood reported: “The alterations would ensure that the necessary accommodation is created making minimal alterations and it is considered that this approach will be of an acceptable scale and design.
‘The proposal site is within the curtilage of the existing property and it is considered that there would be no negative impact on the surrounding area. Therefore, it is considered that the proposals are acceptable.”
Last year, The Doxford Group, which also operates Charlton Hall Estate, secured a £5.7m investment to pave the way for further expansion and create 40 new jobs.