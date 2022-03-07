Where is the cheapest petrol in south east Northumberland?

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of unleaded at UK petrol stations on Sunday was 155.62p. The price of diesel is also at a record high of 161.28p.
Only a year ago the price per litre of unleaded and diesel was 124.32p and 127.25p respectively. The cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car with either fuel has become more than £17 more expensive over that period.
Take a look at the cheapest places across south east Northumberland to buy your fuel today, according to PetrolPrices.com*
*Prices shown are the most up-to-date on the website. Prices not available for all filling stations.