The cost of petrol has rocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Where is the cheapest petrol in south east Northumberland?

Average petrol prices in the UK have exceeded 155p per litre for the first time, as the conflict in Ukraine causes the cost of oil to sky-rocket.

By Amanda Bourn
Monday, 7th March 2022, 2:11 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 2:18 pm

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of unleaded at UK petrol stations on Sunday was 155.62p. The price of diesel is also at a record high of 161.28p.

Only a year ago the price per litre of unleaded and diesel was 124.32p and 127.25p respectively. The cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car with either fuel has become more than £17 more expensive over that period.

Take a look at the cheapest places across south east Northumberland to buy your fuel today, according to PetrolPrices.com*

*Prices shown are the most up-to-date on the website. Prices not available for all filling stations.

1. Sainsbury's, Cramlington

Unleaded petrol at Sainsbury's, Cramlington, cost £1.47.9 per litre on Monday, March 7.

Photo: Google

2. Asda, Blyth

Unleaded petrol at Asda, Blyth, cost £1.51.7 per litre on Monday, March 7.

Photo: Google

3. Asda, Ashington

Unleaded petrol at Asda, Ashington, cost £1.51.7 per litre on Monday, March 7.

Photo: Google

4. Esso, Nedderton

Unleaded petrol at Esso, Nedderton, cost £1.51.9 per litre on Monday, March 7.

Photo: Google

Northumberland
