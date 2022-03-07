Where is the cheapest petrol in south east Northumberland?

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of unleaded at UK petrol stations on Sunday was 155.62p. The price of diesel is also at a record high of 161.28p.

Only a year ago the price per litre of unleaded and diesel was 124.32p and 127.25p respectively. The cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car with either fuel has become more than £17 more expensive over that period.

Take a look at the cheapest places across south east Northumberland to buy your fuel today, according to PetrolPrices.com*

*Prices shown are the most up-to-date on the website. Prices not available for all filling stations.

1. Sainsbury's, Cramlington Unleaded petrol at Sainsbury's, Cramlington, cost £1.47.9 per litre on Monday, March 7. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Asda, Blyth Unleaded petrol at Asda, Blyth, cost £1.51.7 per litre on Monday, March 7. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Asda, Ashington Unleaded petrol at Asda, Ashington, cost £1.51.7 per litre on Monday, March 7. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Esso, Nedderton Unleaded petrol at Esso, Nedderton, cost £1.51.9 per litre on Monday, March 7. Photo: Google Photo Sales