UK Coffee Week: Gazette readers pick their favourite cafes to visit across Northumberland

And for this year’s UK Coffee Week, we asked the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite cafes across Northumberland.

The charity initiative, in aid of Project Waterfall, aims to bring clean drinking water to coffee-growing communities and raise money to support them.

Businesses taking part in UK Coffee Week can donate from every cup or bag of coffee sold.

Will you be popping for a cuppa during UK Coffee Week?

This year’s event runs from Monday, October 18 until Sunday, October 24.

If you’re looking to celebrate all things coffee this week, you can visit some of these cafes across the county – chosen by Gazette readers as their favourite.

1911 Coffee and Co, Amble: Recommended by Kerry Allan and Richard Varcoe

Bertram's, Warkworth: Recommended by Janice Hunter, Jane Foley and Marilyn Armstrong

Company B, Longhoughton: Recommended by Michelle Sutherland and Emily Boutler McDonagh

The Copper Kettle Tea Rooms, Bamburgh: Recommended by Karen Armstrong, Janet Jessop and Rachael Elder

Drift Cafe, Craster:Recommended by Rachel Smith Ketley, Tracy Bacon and Kath Elliot

Gingerbread Coffee House, Morpeth: Recommended by Andrea Wilson, Glenda McLaughlin and Stephen Kane

Nelson's at the Park, Swarland: Recommended by Sandra Curry, Tracey Wilson and Eileen Davidson

The Rocking Horse Cafe, Rock: Recommended by Brian Woodhead, Christine Percival, Emma Thompson, Carol Sanderson and Ann Jones

The Running Fox, Felton, Longhoughton, Longframlington, Shilbottle: Recommended by: William S MacKinlay, Tina Johnson, Helen Trotman, Ingrid Chalmers and Lindy Lou Hammond

Salt Water Cafe, Beadnell: Recommended by: Katie Archer and Andrew Fairs

Seaglass eatery, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea: Recommended by Marian Thompson and Lynne Morelli

Shoreline Cafe, Craster: Recommended by Lindy Lou Hammond, Jill Beecroft and Michelle Hodgson

Strawberry Lounge, Alnwick: Recommended by Margaret Foulis and Maureen Cook

