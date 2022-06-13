Turnbull's teams up with Alnwick Brewery to launch its own beer

Its 1880 Golden Ale, brewed at Hawkhill, signifies the date in which the butchery was formed.

Matthew Slack, sales and marketing manager at Turnbull’s, said: “We have always dreamt of having our own beer to complement our range of food here at Turnbull’s but have obviously lacked the capacity to branch out into brewing it ourselves.

“I approached Phil Bell at the Alnwick Brewery at the start of last year and asked if it would be possible for the Alnwick Brewery to work with us to produce a beer. I was so shocked when Phil said it was an immediate ‘yes’.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Turnbull, owner of the Northumbrian Food Hall.

The beer is described as a traditional English golden ale with a medium hop bitterness with a clean refreshing citrus taste and a smooth mouthfeel. It is brewed with a combination of Pilgrim and Golding hops.

The beer will also be used in Turnbull’s award-winning steak and ale pies and is recommended to be served cold.

Phil Bell, head brewer at the Alnwick Brewery, said: “We are so delighted to be working with another local company to produce this beer. Turnbull’s have been great supporters of ours by stocking our beers for a number of years.

“This particular beer makes use of the Pilgrim and Golding Hops which are British in origin, and I know from first-hand experience it goes very well with Turnbull’s produce.”

Turnbull's 1880 Gold.

Turnbull’s 1880 Gold is available from the Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food Hall at their recently updated ‘beer wall’ which showcases beers, wines and spirits from across the region.