The takeaways across Northumberland that got you through 2021 - as chosen by the Gazette readers
Are you planning to wave goodbye to 2021 with a takeaway for your New Year’s Eve tea?
We all have those nights when you just can’t be bothered to cook, after all. But now you have to decide which cuisine to choose!
As we come to the end of another year, we asked the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite takeaways across Northumberland.
After a months-long lockdown at the start of 2021 and ever-changing Covid restrictions, we’ve all succumbed to an order-in at some point to get us through.
If you fancy a treat this evening, why not plump for somewhere new – or an old favourite – with one of these.
Here are some of the readers’ choices. Click here to add your own to our Facebook post.
Alnwick Chop Suey House, Alnwick – recommended by Caroline Anderson and Jacqueline Dixon
Dilshad, Stakeford – recommended by Chris Cooke, Neil Davison, Amanda Eccleston, Lyndsey OConnor, Jemima Patrick and Kyle James Williams
Green Chillies, Ellington – recommended by Dawn Jones, Heather Keenan and Carli Kent
Heavenly Chinese, Ashington – recommended by Shona Clark and Heather Keenan
Lewis's Fish Restaurant, Seahouses – recommended by Stewart Beaumont, Diane Denham and Kirsty Lockett
Morpeth Tandoori, Morpeth – recommended by Mark Armstrong and Steven Burt
Pizza Royale, Alnwick – recommended by Steve Austin, Nicki Cooke, Daniel Skelton and Lizzy Smart
Riverside Chinese Takeaway, Lynemouth – recommended by Martin Dunn, Lauren Kimberley Fox, Anne Haley and Kirsty Storey
Sherkhan Of Alnwick, Alnwick – recommended by Debbie Henson and Sue Kelly
Star Pizza, Shilbottle – recommended by Kerry Boyle, Debbie Dixon, Nicole Mason, Marc Tate and Andrew Turnbull
Tea In The Paddock, Choppington – recommended by Steve Clarke and Victoria Dixon