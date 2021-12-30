The takeaways across Northumberland that got you through 2021 - as chosen by the Gazette readers

We all have those nights when you just can’t be bothered to cook, after all. But now you have to decide which cuisine to choose!

As we come to the end of another year, we asked the Gazette readers to shout out their favourite takeaways across Northumberland.

After a months-long lockdown at the start of 2021 and ever-changing Covid restrictions, we’ve all succumbed to an order-in at some point to get us through.

If you fancy a treat this evening, why not plump for somewhere new – or an old favourite – with one of these.

Here are some of the readers’ choices. Click here to add your own to our Facebook post.

Alnwick Chop Suey House, Alnwick – recommended by Caroline Anderson and Jacqueline Dixon

Dilshad, Stakeford – recommended by Chris Cooke, Neil Davison, Amanda Eccleston, Lyndsey OConnor, Jemima Patrick and Kyle James Williams

Green Chillies, Ellington – recommended by Dawn Jones, Heather Keenan and Carli Kent

Heavenly Chinese, Ashington – recommended by Shona Clark and Heather Keenan

Lewis's Fish Restaurant, Seahouses – recommended by Stewart Beaumont, Diane Denham and Kirsty Lockett

Morpeth Tandoori, Morpeth – recommended by Mark Armstrong and Steven Burt

Pizza Royale, Alnwick – recommended by Steve Austin, Nicki Cooke, Daniel Skelton and Lizzy Smart

Riverside Chinese Takeaway, Lynemouth – recommended by Martin Dunn, Lauren Kimberley Fox, Anne Haley and Kirsty Storey

Sherkhan Of Alnwick, Alnwick – recommended by Debbie Henson and Sue Kelly

Star Pizza, Shilbottle – recommended by Kerry Boyle, Debbie Dixon, Nicole Mason, Marc Tate and Andrew Turnbull

Tea In The Paddock, Choppington – recommended by Steve Clarke and Victoria Dixon

