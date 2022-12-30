The 25 best boutique hotels in north Northumberland as rated by Google

There can’t be many better ways to wash away the winter blues than a stay at a cosy boutique hotel.
We’ve compiled a list of the best in north Northumberland, according to Google rankings.
1. The White Swan
The White Swan in Warenford has a 4.8 rating from 314 reviews.
"Best food we have had for years," says one reviewer.
Photo: Google
2. St Valery Boutique
St Valery Boutique B&B in Alnmouth has a 4.8 rating from 22 reviews.
"Gorgeous place, excellent service," says one reviewer.
Photo: Google
3. Hallow and Crux
Hallow and Crux in Alnwick has a 4.8 rating from 20 reviews.
"Food downstairs in the Dirty Bottles is excellent and good portions," says one reviewer.
Photo: supplied
4. St Aidan
The St Aidan Hotel & Bistro in Seahouses has a 4.8 rating from 93 reviews.
"One of the best landscape views in Seahouses," says a reviewer.
Photo: Google Maps