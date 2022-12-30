News you can trust since 1854
The Cookie Jar in Alnwick has a 4.9 rating from 122 reviews. "The best boutique hotel in town, just yards from the castle," states one reviewer.

The 25 best boutique hotels in north Northumberland as rated by Google

There can’t be many better ways to wash away the winter blues than a stay at a cosy boutique hotel.

By Ian Smith
2 hours ago

We’ve compiled a list of the best in north Northumberland, according to Google rankings.

Here are the top 25.

1. The White Swan

The White Swan in Warenford has a 4.8 rating from 314 reviews. "Best food we have had for years," says one reviewer.

2. St Valery Boutique

St Valery Boutique B&B in Alnmouth has a 4.8 rating from 22 reviews. "Gorgeous place, excellent service," says one reviewer.

3. Hallow and Crux

Hallow and Crux in Alnwick has a 4.8 rating from 20 reviews. "Food downstairs in the Dirty Bottles is excellent and good portions," says one reviewer.

4. St Aidan

The St Aidan Hotel & Bistro in Seahouses has a 4.8 rating from 93 reviews. "One of the best landscape views in Seahouses," says a reviewer.

