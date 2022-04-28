We are blessed with fantastic scenery and scores of impressive country homes, mansion houses, lodges, castles and hotels.

However, the ongoing cost of living crisis means for a lot of engaged couples, their dream venue will probably remain just that for now.

The average UK wedding costs around £17,300, but there are plenty of stunning properties around the county which can host your nuptials without breaking the bank.

Listed here are the 17 best-value wedding venues in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor:

1. The Beaumont Hotel, Hexham Top value wedding venue in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor, with 1,079 reviews.

2. Slaley Hall Hotel, Hexham Number two, with 4,314 reviews.

3. Matfen Hall, Matfen Only 71 reviews, but it's number three on the list.

4. Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, Chathill A view from one of the rooms. The venue has 2,300 reviews.