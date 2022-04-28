We are blessed with fantastic scenery and scores of impressive country homes, mansion houses, lodges, castles and hotels.
However, the ongoing cost of living crisis means for a lot of engaged couples, their dream venue will probably remain just that for now.
The average UK wedding costs around £17,300, but there are plenty of stunning properties around the county which can host your nuptials without breaking the bank.
Listed here are the 17 best-value wedding venues in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor:
