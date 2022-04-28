The average UK wedding costs nearly £20k but there are deals to be had if you are prepared to shop around, according to TripAdvisor users.

The 17 best-value wedding venues in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor

It’s no wonder Northumberland is a popular place to tie the knot, thanks to its picture-perfect beauty.

By Amanda Bourn
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 1:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 1:25 pm

We are blessed with fantastic scenery and scores of impressive country homes, mansion houses, lodges, castles and hotels.

However, the ongoing cost of living crisis means for a lot of engaged couples, their dream venue will probably remain just that for now.

The average UK wedding costs around £17,300, but there are plenty of stunning properties around the county which can host your nuptials without breaking the bank.

Listed here are the 17 best-value wedding venues in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor:

1. The Beaumont Hotel, Hexham

Top value wedding venue in Northumberland according to TripAdvisor, with 1,079 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Slaley Hall Hotel, Hexham

Number two, with 4,314 reviews.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. Matfen Hall, Matfen

Only 71 reviews, but it's number three on the list.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, Chathill

A view from one of the rooms. The venue has 2,300 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
NorthumberlandTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 5