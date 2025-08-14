High streets in the North East are facing tough times this August 🏬

Several well-known retailers and banks are set to close in the North East this August

The closures reflect pressures from rising costs, changing habits, and company restructures

Shutters will come down across towns and city centres throughout the region

The North East’s high streets are bracing for a wave of closures this August, with familiar names disappearing from towns and city centres across the region.

From discount retailers to long-standing bank branches, a number of national chains are shutting up shop.

The departures highlight the ongoing pressures on retail and banking in the North East – corporate restructuring, rising costs, and changing customer habits are all taking their toll.

As shutters go down from Newcastle to Blyth, here’s a look at every high street and branch closure in the region for August 2025.

Poundland

Poundland is shutting 37 stores in August, including the shop in Cramlington (Photo: Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)

Cramlington (August 10)

Seaham (August 10)

Sunderland (August 17)

Thornaby (August 17)

Newcastle (August 24)

Peterlee (August 24)

River Island

33 River Island stores across the UK are set to close by January 2026, but could shut their doors as early as this month (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Hartlepool (TBA)

Stockton-on-Tees (TBA)

Santander

(Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Blyth (August 5)

Whitley Bay (August 6)

