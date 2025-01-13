Stakeford convenience store offering a bread and milk bundle for 49p
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stakeford residents can grab a pint of milk and a loaf of bread for 49 pence, to celebrate a shop’s partnership with home delivery service, Snappy Shopper.
The bundle, available until February 4, includes Hovis Bread and Muller pint of milk which would usually cost £3.
Senthil Duraisamy, owner of Family Shopper, said: “Our main goal is to give back to our customers, especially after Christmas time.
“Times can be hard and money can be stretched, it is our way of helping out the people who support us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.