Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stakeford residents can grab a pint of milk and a loaf of bread for 49 pence, to celebrate a shop’s partnership with home delivery service, Snappy Shopper.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bundle, available until February 4, includes Hovis Bread and Muller pint of milk which would usually cost £3.

Senthil Duraisamy, owner of Family Shopper, said: “Our main goal is to give back to our customers, especially after Christmas time.

“Times can be hard and money can be stretched, it is our way of helping out the people who support us.”