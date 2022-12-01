News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Slimming World manager from Alnwick on the hunt for new consultants

An Alnwick woman who lost three stone with Slimming World and went on to become its district manager is on the hunt for new consultants.

By Ian Smith
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 3:47pm

Lorna Daniels now supports 142 groups and their consultants around Northumberland and Tyneside – but needs help with running weekly groups in local communities.

She said: “With so many people struggling to lose weight on their own we are on a mission to find those special people in the local community who can help us.

Hide Ad

“The opportunity to become a self-employed Slimming World consultant provides plenty of flexibility and fits around most lifestyles.

Slimming World district manager Lorna Daniels, right.

Most Popular

“Successful consultants can choose whether to work full-time running several groups or part-time running just one group to fit around family and other commitments.

“I worked part time and had three children when I first started my business. I absolutely loved helping others, and knew it was something incredibly special and so rewarding.

Hide Ad

"I was so proud to become employed by the company seven years after starting my first group.”

Before shedding the pounds 10 years ago, these were Lorna’s average meals:

Hide Ad

Breakfast: Two slices of toast with butter and chocolate spread or a large bowl of

cereal

Hide Ad

Snack: Milky coffee with a few biscuits

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich with a bag of crisps

Hide Ad

Dinner: Frozen meals or a big bowl of pasta Bolognese with cheese on top

Snack: Big bag of chocolate

Hide Ad

And after joining Slimming World, here’s Lorna’s average menu:

Breakfast: Porridge with chopped banana or mixed berries

Hide Ad

Lunch: Ham and cheese omelette or big bowl of soup

Dinner: Big bowl of spaghetti Bolognese with salad

Hide Ad

Snack: Treat size bar of chocolate

Find out more at the Village Hotel, Newcastle, on Friday, December 9 at 6pm or email [email protected]

AlnwickNorthumberland