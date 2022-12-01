Slimming World manager from Alnwick on the hunt for new consultants
An Alnwick woman who lost three stone with Slimming World and went on to become its district manager is on the hunt for new consultants.
Lorna Daniels now supports 142 groups and their consultants around Northumberland and Tyneside – but needs help with running weekly groups in local communities.
She said: “With so many people struggling to lose weight on their own we are on a mission to find those special people in the local community who can help us.
“The opportunity to become a self-employed Slimming World consultant provides plenty of flexibility and fits around most lifestyles.
“Successful consultants can choose whether to work full-time running several groups or part-time running just one group to fit around family and other commitments.
“I worked part time and had three children when I first started my business. I absolutely loved helping others, and knew it was something incredibly special and so rewarding.
"I was so proud to become employed by the company seven years after starting my first group.”
Before shedding the pounds 10 years ago, these were Lorna’s average meals:
Breakfast: Two slices of toast with butter and chocolate spread or a large bowl of
cereal
Snack: Milky coffee with a few biscuits
Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich with a bag of crisps
Dinner: Frozen meals or a big bowl of pasta Bolognese with cheese on top
Snack: Big bag of chocolate
And after joining Slimming World, here’s Lorna’s average menu:
Breakfast: Porridge with chopped banana or mixed berries
Lunch: Ham and cheese omelette or big bowl of soup
Dinner: Big bowl of spaghetti Bolognese with salad
Snack: Treat size bar of chocolate
Find out more at the Village Hotel, Newcastle, on Friday, December 9 at 6pm or email [email protected]