Amended plans for a bar and timber-clad shelter and new toilet block facilities at The Harbour Inn on King Street have been approved.

The fresh plan was drawn up after concerns were raised about the initial application’s impact on Seahouses Conservation Area.

James Hudson, planning officer at Northumberland County Council, reported: ‘It is considered the construction of a new beer garden structure will support the existing business and improve the overall visitor experience.

The Harbour Inn, Seahouses.

‘The development will assist in enclosing part of an open beer garden and help reduce amenity impacts on the surrounding neighbouring properties.

‘Following further amendments to the design and scale of the structure it is considered that the proposal is acceptable and will not have a negative impact on the character of the wider area.’

A planning report submitted on behalf of applicants Malcolm Sutton and Julie Dawson stated that more and more customers were wishing to use the pub’s rear beer garden since Covid emerged.

‘It is accepted the new building would occupy a large area of the site of which the Harbour Inn forms a part,’ added Mr Hudson. ‘Subsequently it was agreed with the applicant to amend the proposals to reduce the structure.’

The applicant also agreed to move the toilet block away from the rear boundary of their properties closer to the other buildings of the Harbour Inn to reduce the amenity impact on residents of Jackson Place.