Ryanair launches new Marrakech route as part of winter schedule from Newcastle Airport

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:36 GMT
Ryanair has announced its winter schedule for Newcastle Airport, including a new route to Marrakech.

Its new twice-weekly Wednesday and Sunday service to the Moroccan city starts on October 27.

Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan said: “We are pleased to announce our winter 2024 schedule for Newcastle with 13 exciting routes, including our new Marrakech route, giving our customers in the north-east even more choice at the lowest airfares in Europe.”

Jet2 will also serve Marrakech from Newcastle from October 2025.

