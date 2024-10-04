Ryanair launches new Marrakech route as part of winter schedule from Newcastle Airport
Ryanair has announced its winter schedule for Newcastle Airport, including a new route to Marrakech.
Its new twice-weekly Wednesday and Sunday service to the Moroccan city starts on October 27.
Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan said: “We are pleased to announce our winter 2024 schedule for Newcastle with 13 exciting routes, including our new Marrakech route, giving our customers in the north-east even more choice at the lowest airfares in Europe.”
Jet2 will also serve Marrakech from Newcastle from October 2025.
