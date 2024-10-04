Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryanair has announced its winter schedule for Newcastle Airport, including a new route to Marrakech.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its new twice-weekly Wednesday and Sunday service to the Moroccan city starts on October 27.

Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan said: “We are pleased to announce our winter 2024 schedule for Newcastle with 13 exciting routes, including our new Marrakech route, giving our customers in the north-east even more choice at the lowest airfares in Europe.”

Jet2 will also serve Marrakech from Newcastle from October 2025.