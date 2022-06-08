Ryanair announces new flights to Barcelona and Cork from Newcastle this winter - here's when they start

The new flights are available to book from just £19.99 and will begin operating later this year, sitting alongside Ryanair’s offering of other city breaks that include Milan in Italy and Riga in Latvia.

Passengers will be able to fly directly to Barcelona every Saturday and Tuesday, and to Cork every Friday and Sunday between November 2022 and March 2023.

Ryanair have announced new routes to Barcelona and Cork from Newcastle International Airport.

Currently, Ryanair operates over 130 flights a week from the airport and the Director of Aviation Development, Leon McQuaid, has expressed his delight at the creation of new routes.

He said: “We are extremely pleased that Ryanair has chosen to operate even more destinations from Newcastle this year, further investing in the region and increasing the connectivity for the North East travelling public.

“These two new routes offer fantastic city break opportunities for our leisure passengers.

“On top of this, I am confident they will also be popular with local businesses that already do business, or are looking to develop business links, in the two cities.”

Ryanair’s Director of Digital & Marketing, Dara Brady, has revealed that customers who book early will have access to the lowest possible fare prices.

He commented: “As Europe’s No.1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce our Winter ‘22/23 schedule from Newcastle including two new routes to exciting destinations of Barcelona and Cork, both operating twice weekly from the end of October '22.

“We are pleased to offer Newcastle citizens more choices when choosing a destination for their Winter getaways and to also encourage Barcelona and Cork customers to book their next trip to Newcastle as soon as possible.