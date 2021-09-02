Running Fox closes in on opening date for new Longhoughton cafe and shop

The Running Fox at Longhoughton.

The latest venture in Longhoughton will be its largest so far, with seating for up to 40 inside as well as a lovely outside seating area.

Owner Kris Blackburn had hoped to open in June but the refurbishment of the former Spar shop has taken longer than expected.

She is now hoping to open the shop and takeaway counter in mid-September, with the cafe following at the beginning of October.

There are already Running Fox cafes in Felton, Shilbottle and Longframlington.

The Running Fox business model has been tweaked as a result of the Covid pandemic, with a new online service, Click & Collect and deliveries.

The new venue will also act as an online distribution hub, while the extra space will be used to create a bigger retail area for selling local products.

The bakery has already moved from Shilbottle into the brand-new kitchen in Longhoughton.