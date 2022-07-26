Lloyds Bank in Rothbury. Picture by Jane Coltman

The branch, which is currently open for three half days per week, will permanently close on November 17.

Lloyds Banking Group plans to close 48 Lloyds branches and 18 Halifax outlets over the coming months.

It says the number of customers visiting branches has fallen considerably in recent years as more choose to do most of their everyday banking online.

Russell Galley, director of consumer relationships at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Our customers have more choice than ever in how they bank with us.

"As our customers do more online, visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 85% over the last five years.

"Alongside our digital, online and telephone services, we'll continue to invest in our branches, but they need to be in the right places, where they're well-used.”

Rothbury customers still wanting to access a Lloyds branch are advised that their nearest alternative will be in Alnwick. They can also use a Post Office for everyday banking.

For a short period of time after the branch closes Lloyds also plan to have a community banker visit.

Cllr Steven Bridgett, Rothbury ward member, posting cryptically on social media, said: “I have heard rumbles for some months now that there was the possibility of Lloyds Bank in Rothbury closing.