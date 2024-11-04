Surprise your guests next time they visit! 😅

Ant and Dec can now answer your Ring doorbell for you.

They have recorded a number of their most famous sayings as Quick Replies.

It works like an ‘answering machine’ for your door.

The UK’s favourite double act, Ant and Dec, are adding ‘doormen’ to their resumé before heading into the Australian jungle. The beloved TV presenters are voicing a brand new series of Quick Replies for Ring Video Doorbells.

If you’ve ever wanted to welcome guests - or delivery people - to your home with a bit of glitz, glamour and cheekiness, it is the perfect new feature for you. With Ant and Dec’s Quick Replies, you can delight visitors with an unexpected surprise.

Whether you’re in the middle of cooking dinner or watching TV, the iconic duo will be charming your guests on the doorstep with their cheeky, instantly recognisable voices.

Ant and Dec are already familiar with all things Ring, after the success of ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway’s popular ‘Ring My Bell’ segment. Owners of the video doorbell will be able to pick from a range of options, with the pair pulling out all the stops with a variety of iconic taglines to surprise visitors.

What do the Ant and Dec Ring replies sound like?

We’ve embedded a video sent over by Ring that will give you a taste of what to expect with the Ant and Dec Quick Replies. You can watch it directly below - it might take a moment or two to load in.

But if you can’t watch the video right now, see a few examples below:

Example One

ANT: Hi, we’re your hosts Ant and Dec – and you’ve just won tonight’s star prize!

DEC: It’s the chance to meet the person who is about to answer this door!

ANT: Congratulations! Stay right where you are

Example Two

DEC: Ant and Dec here! And the door is nooooooooow open!

ANT: No, not yet Dec! The people inside are too busy watching telly to come to the door…

DEC: Oh right, well pleeeeeeeease leave a message!

ANT: You can’t help yourself, can you?

Example Three

ANT: Hi, Ant and Dec here – fortunately, Dec’s so small he can fit inside the doorbell.

DEC: Yes, I’m here! Thanks for stopping by! Someone will be right out.

Ant and Dec can answer your Ring doorbell with new feature. Photo: Ring | Ring

Example Four

ANT: Hi! We’re your hosts Ant and Dec, and joining us today is our brand new contestant – YOU!

DEC: To win the star prize of someone answering this door, all you need to do is

shout “I’VE GOT A VERY LARGE PACKAGE!” in 3,2,1, go!

Example Five

ANT: Surprise! Ant and Dec here, and you’re LIVE ON THE TELLY! Give us a wave!

DEC: We’re only joking! But you ARE live on this doorbell, so please leave a message!

Example Six

ANT: Hello! Ant and Dec here!

DEC: Coming up, someone WILL answer this door. The question is, who’s it gonna be?!

ANT: Ooh, stay right where you are to find out!]

Ant and Dec had ‘enormous fun’ with the doorbell replies

Speaking about the collaboration with Ring, Ant said “Everyone knows we love a prank, so we loved the idea of Quick Replies and, as you can imagine, had enormous fun recording them.”

Dec added: "We can’t wait for you to see the surprised reactions of your friends and family when people are greeted by our Quick Replies on your doorstep.”

Ring's Quick Replies now include responses from Ant and Dec. Photo: Ring | Ring

Dave Ward, Managing Director, EU & International at Ring chimed in: “Ant and Dec have always captivated the hearts of the British public, so who better to welcome guests and entertain on doorsteps than this famous TV duo. At Ring, we’re always looking for fun, new experiences for our customers and ways to innovate and bring the unexpected to your door.”

How to turn on Quick Replies?

Ring describes the feature as “similar to an answering machine for your door”. It has replies available in a number of languages - including of course English.

It is not available for people who own 1st generation Ring doorbells, unfortunately. You can check your model in the Ring app.

To turn on Quick Replies, take the following steps in the Ring app:

Tap the menu (≡) on the top left of the Dashboard.

Tap Devices.

Select the doorbell you want to set up.

Tap the Smart Responses tile below the doorbell image.

Tap Quick Replies.

Toggle on Quick Replies switch to blue.

Set Response Time for right away or between 2-20 seconds.

Choose Quick Reply Message.

Scroll down the list and select a year round message or seasonal greeting.

Tap Save in the top right corner.

Once you’ve activated the feature in the Ring app, if a visitor presses the doorbell, they’ll hear your preferred Quick Reply and they can then leave their own message in return. For situations where you need to share more detailed instructions, you can tune in on Live View and see and speak to your visitor in real time with Two-Way Talk.

Plus, if you’re subscribed to a Ring plan, you can download and share the video in your event history later.

Will you try out the Ant and Dec Quick Reply feature on your Ring doorbell? Which other celebs would also work? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].