It is taking a unit on the new Loaning Meadows Retail Park on the northern outskirts of the town.

It will open on Thursday, September 22 – two weeks later than originally planned.

There has been no reason given for the delay.

The new Aldi store in Berwick.

The company is looking for more store assistants, with application details at https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Berwick to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up should email [email protected]