Research reveals the best mobile providers for coverage in remote UK pubs - including one in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SIM-only mobile provider spusu, has called out the UK’s major mobile operators, putting their 4G and 5G coverage to the test where it really counts: at the bar

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The up-and-coming provider visited eight of the UK’s most secluded countryside pubs to see which networks could handle a pint and a post in the middle of nowhere.

With more Brits planning a countryside getaway this bank holiday, spusu throws a spotlight on mobile coverage in the places we least expect it — but most need it, especially when trying to call a cab, pay by phone or share snaps of a cracking Easter roast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 2024 study by Opensignal revealed that the UK has the least reliable mobile experience of all the G7 countries. As a result, mobile users across the UK often struggle with dropped connections, slow speeds and patchy coverage — particularly in rural and remote areas.

Networks supplying some of Britain's most isolated pubs.

spusu’s latest research puts this issue into focus by checking 4G and 5G indoor coverage availability at some of the UK’s most remote pubs, where reliable connectivity is often hard to come by.

To evaluate network performance, spusu assessed the 4G and 5G coverage quality of its own, and five other major UK mobile providers — SMARTY, VOXI, Sky Mobile, Lebara and GiffGaff — by analysing their online coverage checkers against the postcodes of eight of the UK’s most remote pubs.

These are The Old Forge in Mallaig, Scotland, The Puffer in Oban, Scotland, The Ship Inn, Holy Island, Ship Inn in Barrow-in-Furness, The Knot Inn located in Rushton Spencer, Macclesfield, Ty Coch Inn, Wales, The Turf Hotel in Exeter and The Pilchard Inn in Kingsbridge, Devon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results have been determined based on the indoor rating each provider lists on their online coverage checker.

“For people venturing to some of the UK’s most scenic pubs over the Easter holidays, knowing whether they’ll have signal is crucial,” said Christian Banhans, UK Managing Director of spusu.

“Our study gives pub-goers a clear picture of which networks they can rely on at eight of the UK’s most remote pubs. We understand the frustration of not having network coverage to share moments with family or post on social media, especially during the Easter holidays. So we wanted to create an infographic that highlights exactly what customers can expect at these locations.”

He added: “Many mobile users assume that weak coverage in rural areas is unavoidable. But our research proves that with some networks, you don’t have to sacrifice connectivity just because you’re off the beaten path.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note, the coverage data displayed in the infographic is based solely on indoor mobile coverage availability at the listed pubs. It does not account for outdoor coverage results. All data is accurate at the time of production. For a comprehensive and up-to-date view of mobile coverage, including both indoor and outdoor availability for 4G and 5G, please visit the providers’ websites.