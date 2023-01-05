The pub with rooms operator is offering customers the opportunity to save whilst enjoying delicious food and drink at 11 of its properties across the region and combat the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Its Little Book of Offers is available to claim from participating sites or digitally from The Inn Collection Group’s website, where full terms and conditions can also be viewed.

All five of the company’s Inns across Northumberland are running the promotions, meaning savings can be enjoyed at The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, The Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses, The Hog’s Head Inn at Alnwick, The Amble Inn and The Commissioner’s Quay Inn at Blyth.

Special offers include a pair of full breakfasts for two for £12 on weekdays and two main meals for £20.

Youngsters can eat free on Sundays with a free kid’s menu main course able to be claimed with every full-priced main meal purchased, whilst adults dining themselves can choose to indulge with a free starter or dessert.

Throughout the week, 2 for 1 cocktails are available.

Also available at all sites in Tyne & Wear and County Durham, as well as selected venues in North Yorkshire, all promotions are available up to and including March 31.

The Little Book of Offers is the latest initiative from the company aimed at encouraging members of the community to make use of the local Inn and follows on from December’s Winnter Warmers promotion which offered half price hot drinks to those over 65.

Dave Walker, operations manager at The Inn Collection Group said: “January is always a time when people are watching their budgets and with the ongoing pressures on incomes, we decided to help our customers be able to enjoy a visit to their favourite Inn.