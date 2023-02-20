The Dirty Bottles on Narrowgate is set to extend its reach into the neighbouring former hair salon and cafe.

Owner Mark Jones acquired the property last year in a bid to increase capacity to meet high demand.

The exciting plans include a refurbishment of the property and provision for an outdoor seating area with retractable canopy.

The Dirty Bottles in Alnwick.

Planning officer Claire Simm, delegating approval, reported: “As the proposal would retain an active frontage and would bring two existing vacant uses into viable use, the proposed change of use will help contribute to high pedestrian footfall and retain active frontages adding to the vitality and viability of the town centre.”

"Generally it would be discouraged to have a seating area in such close proximity to a residential property, however given the flat is associated with the use of the pub/restaurant and will be occupied by the staff, who will be working whilst the pub is open, it is considered in this instance that the seating area, adjacent to the kitchen, will not result in a significant loss of amenity in terms of noise and disturbance to warrant refusal.”

There were no objections from local residents and Alnwick Town Council has welcomed the proposal.

The plans for the outdoor area were slightly scaled back following discussions with the county council’s conservation officer so it has less impact on the existing Grade II listed buildings.

A planning report on behalf of the applicant states: “The applicant owns and operates The Dirty Bottles on Narrowgate in Alnwick, an extremely successful restaurant and bar with visitor accommodation above.

"It has become so successful that the applicant regularly must turn away diners because it is full to capacity.

“The applicant has recently acquired 28 and 30 Narrowgate in Alnwick and is keen to refurbish and repair these disused, Grade II listed, buildings to offer an improved restaurant service and provide a new and exciting venue offering food and drink, with indoor and outdoor service areas.

"The proposal would provide a high-quality, unique space for residents and visitors.”