Proctors Stead Caravan Park, at Dunstan, near Craster was founded in the 1970s by Robbie and Ruth Davidson, with their children taking over the business after Robbie’s death in 2017.

And it was the buyer’s history with the site which clinched the deal for Sally Stafford and her siblings, as it sold to businessman Derek Moss, who has owned a static caravan at the park for many years.

A seven figure sale price was agreed.

Sally said: “The decision to sell the caravan park was very difficult and the subsequent process was complex and protracted.

“However, with help and guidance from Malcolm Wood of Mincoffs Solicitors, we were able to navigate the sale of the caravan park with confidence.

“Our family would like to wish Derek the best of luck in his new venture.”

The site, which lies within the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, spans 8.5 acres and consists of a bungalow, 20 static caravans, 18 seasonal pitches and 58 touring pitches.

Malcolm Wood, real estate partner at Mincoffs Solicitors, said: “Proctors Stead not only has a lot of repeat business but is also in an enviable location close to the Northumberland coast, so there was significant interest in its sale.

“The park has been in Sally’s family for decades so finding the right buyer was imperative and it’s fantastic that it is being taken over by someone who also has personal ties to the site.

“It was a pleasure to advise Sally and her siblings on the sale as the family closes this chapter on the business and I wish the new owner the best of luck.”

William Reynolds, partner at Sanderson Weatherall (York) was the sellers’ agent.

Derek said: “It has been a burning ambition of mine to own a caravan park and I am delighted to have acquired such a beautiful site.

“With thanks to Sally for her help in achieving such a smooth transition, it is business as usual here at Proctors Stead.