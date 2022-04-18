Post Office to open temporary facility in Rothbury

A new temporary Post Office is due to open from what was previously The Co-operative Funeralcare.

It is due to open on Wednesday, April 20 at 1pm.

The opening hours will be Monday to Friday: 10am – 4pm.

A temporary Post Office is being created in Rothbury.

Last month Rothbury Post Office closed at Mace, Townfoot Store due to the resignation of the Postmaster. This site is to be redeveloped for a new Co-op store.

The Post Office is pleased to be able to reinstate a temporary Post Office service whilst working towards a permanent solution at the new Co-op store being built.

Gail Burnet, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to Rothbury.

"We want to thank Co-op for providing space for this temporary Post Office until their new Co-op store is ready to accommodate the permanent replacement Rothbury Post Office.”

Access on foot to the temporary branch is via the alley way to the side of the Co-operative Food store on the High Street. That leads to the end of the alley footpath, to the small office which is located on the left-hand side.