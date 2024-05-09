Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shilbottle residents will soon have to travel into Alnwick to access Post Office services.

The branch on Grange Road is due to close later this month and there are no plans to replace it.

A public meeting has been hastily arranged to discuss options.

Elisabeth Haddow, chair of Shilbottle Parish Council, said: “This is an absolute disgrace. No consultation, no communication, no regard to community life or the elderly in our society who still rely on using the Post Office for their banking needs and no regard to the fact that the banks in Alnwick are closing."

Shilbottle Post Office. Picture: Google

In a letter to stakeholders, Brian Turnbull, Post Office Network Provision Lead, states: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the branch will be closing on Thursday, May 30.

“The Post Office has undertaken a comprehensive review of the network to ensure that it continues to meet evolving customer needs in a very challenging economic climate. This review examined the network at a very detailed, local level, analysing customer demand and accessibility of Post Office products and services.

"Consequently, it has informed our plans for the Network as we work to ensure that, our funding and resources are allocated to deliver maximum benefit for all customers.

“At this time, therefore, we are not looking to replace Shilbottle Post Office.”

He adds: “We apologise for the inconvenience the closure may cause.”

The nearest alternative branches are on Wagonway Road and Market Street in Alnwick, three miles away.