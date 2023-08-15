Post Office reveals start date for launch of service in new Rothbury Co-op

The temporary branch that is currently operating from empty premises at Bank Crofts, formerly Co-op Funeralcare, will close at 4pm on Friday, September 8.

The new permanent solution will open at the Co-op, Townfoot, on Friday, September 15 at 1pm.

In the interim, the nearest alternative Post Office is in Hepple, six miles away.

Post Office services are relocating in Rothbury.

The new opening hours will be Monday to Sunday from 7am to 10pm. This will provide 105 hours of Post Office service a week.

The temporary Post Office was introduced in April 2022, to restore service as the previous Mace store location at Townfoot was being redeveloped for the new Co-op store.

Gail Burnet, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a permanent Post Office in Rothbury.

"We want to thank Co-op for providing temporary space for a Post Office until their new Co-op store was ready for a permanent replacement Rothbury Post Office.”

The steel frame for the new building was constructed by Wooler-based Glendale Engineering.

Whilst the decision has already been made to relocate Rothbury Post Office service, customer views on access and the service offered at the new location are still wanted. Feedback can be given until September 26 via postofficeviews.co.uk using the branch code 225501.