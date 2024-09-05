Swarland and Stamfordham are to be added to two existing mobile Post Offices to maintain services to these communities.

The current postmaster is no longer able to operate the outreach services located in the villages and, as a result, they will stop, in October.

However, postmasters in Alnwick and Stocksfield have agreed to add the villages to their existing mobile services.

Swarland’s outreach service operating from the Working Men’s Club will end on October 7, with the mobile service beginning on October 10 from the car park at the same location. It will be there every Thursday from 8.15am to 9am.

Stamfordham’s outreach service at the village hall ends from October 3, with the mobile service beginning on October 9 from the car park at the same location. It will be there every Wednesday from 3.55pm to 4.55pm.

To accommodate the new mobile services there will be some changes to the current opening hours to the mobile services at Matfen (will be every Wednesday from 2.45pm to 3.45pm) and Longframlington (will be every Thursday from 9.15am to 10.15am).

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are keen to proceed with the change to the community of Stamfordham and Swarland as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.

"Restoring the service as a mobile outreach is a commercial decision for Post Office Ltd and we are not seeking feedback on this aspect of the change. However, we are looking for feedback on the location, and the day and time of opening.”

Customers can share their views at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 264328.

Alternatively, email [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.