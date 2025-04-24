Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged for a spa and improved leisure facilities at Ellingham Hall in north Northumberland.

A swimming pool, sauna, gym and treatment rooms are also included in a planning application submitted by the award-winning wedding venue.

"It is becoming a client expectation within this sector to have spa facilities on site,” states a planning report on the applicant’s behalf. “Currently guests, local residents, or holiday makers in Ellingham need to travel if they wish to have any sort of leisure facility.”

The proposed development is on the site of the old school swimming pool, old greenhouses and potting sheds. It is envisaged it would create a minimum of 10 part-time jobs.

Ellingham Hall.

Planning permission is also being sought for five new garden rooms and five new open market houses within the walled garden.

"Ellingham Hall has been successfully trading nearly 20 years,” adds the report. “During that period, the business has grown organically, and has built and maintained its turnover as well as its team of staff creating over 40 jobs in a rural area.

"However, there is still room for further growth in what is a competitive market, and the proposed changes will not only support the existing core business, but upscale what can be offered, ensuring a sustainable future.

“The Hall has identified that an exclusive use wedding experience spread over two days is their core market. Their business model is set to deliver this. The aim of hosting more of the clients under the same roof will enhance the experience to guests, be more efficient and will improve the overall business.”

Ellingham Hall received planning consent in 2021 for a new West Wing on the former servants’ quarters site, and the reinstatement of the East Wing which will bring the Hall’s occupancy to 97 guests

"Typically, the number of guests coming to a wedding ranges from 80-140, so this project will allow the majority of guests to stay on site rather than having to travel, and will make the Hall more accessible to a wider audience by providing five new ground floor bedrooms,” adds the report to Northumberland County Council.

"It also makes the Hall more inclusive to clients and families who otherwise may be unable to stay with them due to access, or it may be a deciding factor in hosting an event in the first place.

"The reinstatement of the East Wing incorporates the additional accommodation required, as well as offering an opportunity to expand the existing offer at Ellingham Hall by creating a purpose built function / ceremony room in the form of the new Garden Room. It also restores some of the former grandeur, balance and symmetry of this Victorian mansion house.”

A new access to the site would be provided from the existing road that runs to the north of the Hall serving other cottages. Two new passing spaces are proposed on the north access road.

There have been two objections from local residents with concerns about increased traffic and disruption during the construction period.