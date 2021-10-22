Plans lodged to expand accommodation offer at Northumberland wedding venue

A planning application has been submitted for new hotel accommodation and associated parking on land north west of Charlton Hall, near Ellingham.

It is planned to redevelop an outbuilding to cater for the increased demand for visitor accommodation in Northumberland since the Covid pandemic.

A planning report by George F White on behalf of Richard Shell, managing director of The Doxford Group, explains: ‘Whilst for the purposes of the planning application this development will be new build accommodation, the application is effectively seeking to repurpose the permitted outbuilding to provide additional accommodation on site.

Charlton Hall.

‘The applicant considers that in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and increased demand for holidays within the UK there will be a growing need for visitor accommodation within Northumberland.

‘This application therefore seeks to adapt to the change in market conditions and allow flexibility to accommodate additional guests. It is considered, in turn this will bring economic benefits for the area.

‘It is considered that the outbuilding is no longer required and the applicant is seeking to take advantage of the increase in ‘staycations’ as seen in summer 2020.’

Located on a private 150-acre country estate, Charlton Hall has become popular for its quirky aesthetic since opening in July 2018.

Last year, plans were approved for a 22 bedroom conversion of an agricultural barn, a seven bedroom demolition and rebuild of a pole barn and a five bedroom dwelling for staff.

It was awarded Best Outdoor Wedding Venue at the British Wedding Awards 2020.