Plans for replacement cash machine at former Barclays Bank in Seahouses
Seafield Finance has applied for planning consent for a Euronet Automated Teller Machine (ATM) where the former Barclays cash machine was located.
A report with the application states the facility will ‘continue to provide 24 hour banking facilities for customers of Seafield Finance and adjacent retailers’.
It adds that while the frequency of replenishment cannot be known until the ATM has been installed and a pattern of transactions established, it is expected to have a reasonably high level of transactions
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: “More and more businesses are moving to card payment only, but cash is still king.
"This is good news for residents and visitors in Seahouses to have another cash machine, the only other one left in the village sometimes runs out of money.”