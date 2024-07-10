Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is a benefit provided by the government to help people with the extra costs associated with long-term health conditions or disabilities.

It is intended to support individuals who need assistance with daily living activities or mobility due to their condition, and is divided into two components.

The Daily Living Component is for those who need help with everyday tasks such as preparing food, dressing, washing, and managing medication, while the Mobility Component helps those who need assistance with getting around, including difficulties walking or planning and following journeys.

Each component has two rates: the standard rate and the enhanced rate. The amount an individual receives depends on the severity of their condition and how it affects their daily life and mobility.

The Daily Living Component can be worth up to £470 a month, while the mobility-related payment can add up to £328 to each installment.

Eligibility for PIP is based on how a person’ condition affects their ability to perform specific activities, rather than on the condition itself. To apply, individuals need to undergo an assessment process that evaluates their needs and how their condition impacts them.

Determining whether you are eligible for PIP can be challenging due to the broad categories of disability and sickness outlined by the Department for Work and Pension (DWP).

But analysis by Homecare has shown that most PIP claimants fall into one of the following five categories

Psychiatric disorders

Psychiatric disorders are the most common condition among PIP recipients, with 37% of them having a psychiatric disorder.

These mental health conditions affect how a person thinks and feels about themselves or the world around them, often leading to severe debilitation and varied manifestations.

Not everyone will qualify after an assessment, but examples of conditions for which people can claim include:

Addictions (for example drug or alcohol misuse)

Anxiety

Bipolar disease

Depression

Eating disorders

Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD)

Panic attacks

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Musculoskeletal disease (general)

Musculoskeletal diseases impact connective tissues in the body, such as bones, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

Symptoms range from mild aches to severe, debilitating pain, often with periods of flare-ups. A general musculoskeletal disease affects the whole body or large parts of it.

Common muscle or bone-related issues for which people claim PIP include:

Arthritis

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Fibromyalgia

Osteoarthritis

Tendonitis

Musculoskeletal conditions (regional)

Unlike general musculoskeletal diseases, regional musculoskeletal conditions affect specific parts of the body.

Symptoms and severity can vary greatly, with conditions improving or worsening over time.

Neurological disorders

Neurological disorders affect the brain and nervous system. Conditions like dementia are well-known examples, but many others can also qualify a person for PIP.

The severity and experience of neurological conditions vary, influencing the level of daily support needed.

Other examples of neurological disorders that qualify for PIP include:

Alzheimer’s

Epilepsy

Motor neurone disease

Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Narcolepsy

Parkinson’s disease

Respiratory diseases

Respiratory diseases affect the organs and tissues involved in breathing, causing symptoms such as chest tightness, breathlessness, coughing, and wheezing.

While some respiratory diseases like bronchitis or flu are temporary, chronic conditions can be lifelong with fluctuating symptoms and severity.

The most common respiratory issues that qualify individuals for PIP include:

Asthma

Chronic bronchitis

Cystic Fibrosis

Emphysema

Note: Although these conditions are the most commonly claimed under PIP, their severity and the level of required support can differ widely among individuals.

Having one or more of these conditions does not guarantee PIP eligibility, as each application is assessed individually. Likewise, not having a listed condition does not exclude you from eligibility for PIP.

What challenges have you faced in applying for PIP benefits? How has PIP impacted your daily life or that of someone you know? Share your thoughts and experience in the comments section.