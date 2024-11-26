Adhere to these fire pit regulations to prevent fines and ensure safety this winter 🏕️

Brits are being reminded to follow firepit safety and environmental rules to avoid fines up to £5,000

Proper firepit placement is essential to prevent fire hazards and environmental damage

Avoid burning toxic materials; use safe fuels to prevent hazardous fumes

Consider weather conditions, especially wind, before lighting a firepit

Keep firepits a safe distance from structures, plants and flammable materials

Local councils can issue fines for nuisance smoke and ash affecting neighbours

As winter quickly approaches, Brits eager to enjoy their garden fire pits are being reminded to follow important safety and environmental regulations to avoid hefty fines.

The garden design experts at Pergolux UK are urging homeowners to be mindful of where they set up their fire pits and how they use them.

While fire pits provide warmth and ambience during the colder months, failure to adhere to local rules can lead to personal and environmental consequences, and could result in fines of up to £5,000.

Local councils have the authority to impose penalties for creating smoke or ash nuisances, which not only disrupt the neighbourhood but also pose risks to air quality, public health and the environment.

It’s also essential to be mindful of the materials being burned, as using inappropriate fuels can release toxic fumes, further exacerbating air pollution.

On a more personal level, homeowners are also being advised to carefully consider the placement of their fire pits to minimise fire hazards - ensuring the fire pit is in a safe location, away from flammable materials, reduces the risk of injury and damage.

Garden design expert Sam Stevens from Pergolux UK says: “It’s great to be able to still make use of your outdoor space throughout winter, and equipping your garden with fire pits, pergolas and cosy seating areas are great ways to enjoy the outdoors when it’s cold.

“Fire pits can be a wonderful way to heat your outdoor space, but there are some guidelines that should be followed. If neglected, the consequences can be serious.

“Placing your fire pit in a safe location and keeping flames away from people, plants and your home is vital in order to keep safe. Any outdoor structure, like pergolas, should be well ventilated to prevent fire hazards or smoke inhalation.”

Here are their 7 top tips to stay safe and abide by local environmental regulations when using fire pits.

Choose a safe location

“Choosing the right location for your fire pit is essential. Ensure it is placed at a safe distance from anything that could catch fire, such as trees and fences.

“General guidelines state that fire pits should be at least 10 feet away from the home and bushes and trees. The ground it sits on is equally important. Avoid placing fire pits directly on decking, dry leaves, or unstable surfaces.

“Additionally, any outdoor structures, like pergolas, should have proper ventilation.”

Consider the weather

“When lighting your fire pit, it's crucial to consider the weather. Windy conditions can pose serious fire risks, blowing flames in the wrong direction, igniting nearby materials.

Be mindful of garden structures

“Lighting a fire pit under garden structures like pergolas can create a cosy autumn atmosphere but it’s important to be mindful.

“If your pergola is open and made from materials that aren’t flammable such as aluminium, then lighting a fire pit underneath won’t be an issue.

“Take extra precaution if your pergola is made from wood or if you have an additional roof or coverings and always use a spark screen.”

Lighting your fire pit

“Light your fire pit within a safe distance from your house, ensuring it is away from any structures or flammable materials. Only use natural, dry materials like wood and use fire pit-safe firelighters.

“Add small, dry sticks and twigs to kindling and avoid using household waste and trash as these can release toxic fumes.”

Keep your distance from the flames

“Using a spark screen can help prevent fire accidents and protect against spitting flames that could damage skin, clothing, or furniture. It's also essential to supervise children and pets, keeping them at a safe distance away from the fire.

“If you are going near the fire, ensure you are using proper fireplace tools.”

Monitor your pit

“Monitoring your fire pit, especially as the flames die down, helps prevent unexpected flare-ups. Fires should never be left unattended to ensure they remain under control at all times.

“There are several ways to extinguish a fire pit, including smothering the flames with non flammable materials, refraining from adding more fuel, and using water to gently douse the fire.

“Always check the manufacturer's guide to ensure you're using the safest method.”

Consider your neighbours

“Before lighting a fire in your garden, always check local regulations regarding smoke and wildlife and be mindful of your neighbours.

“If the smoke from your fire pit is interfering with your neighbours they have the right to report you to the local council, this could potentially lead to fines of up to £5,000.”

Have you had any experience with firepit safety or encountered local regulations? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Share your tips, questions or stories in the comments section.