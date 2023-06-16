The Full Fibre broadband upgrade will let thousands of local people and businesses connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses to trade online and compete for decades to come.

Openreach’s chief engineers have started work this month and the build will reach the majority of local homes and businesses over the next 12-18 months.

Full Fibre broadband provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity; with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

Openreach has started work to build a new ultrafast broadband network for Ashington.

Residents will be able to enjoy a host of online services and entertainment such as seamless streaming, and smooth online gaming experiences, while businesses can operate with certainty that their broadband will support all the day-to-day, business critical tasks such as video calls, banking and customer interaction via social media platforms.

Robert Thorburn, regional partnership director for Scotland and the North, said: “We’re bringing ultrafast broadband to Ashington and we want to let local people know what to expect.

“This is a major infrastructure upgrade, so there will be more engineering teams, equipment and vans around town, and we're working closely with Northumberland County Council to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Wherever possible, we’ll use our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks, new street furniture and disturbance. But there may be places where we need to install new poles, underground ducts and fibre cables because it’s the only way to make sure households get included in the upgrade.

“We’re using the latest technology, like tiny underground cameras that inspect ducts for blockages and help us avoid digging up the streets wherever possible.”

He added: “Ashington is part of our balanced build across Northumberland which includes more than 25 towns and villages.

"We want to make sure that progress is evenly spread and that people in all parts of Northumberland can be online effortlessly and build opportunities in their community.

"Connecting everyone in the county to our fastest and most reliable broadband would result in a multi-billion pound economic boost.”

Local people can visit openreach.co.uk/ultrafastfullfibre to register for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy Leader of Northumberland County Council and cabinet member for corporate services, said: “It’s fantastic to see the fastest broadband speeds becoming available to more residents and businesses across the county.

"It’s no secret that better internet speeds can unlock a whole host of benefits and opportunities for both work and leisure purposes.”

He added: “I would urge anyone in Ashington who has fibre broadband available to get in touch with their supplier and take full advantage of the most up-to-date broadband.

"If you need advice to get online or need help with your digital skills the council has a range of useful resources to help you do so."