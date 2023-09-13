Northumberland tourism business 'honoured' to receive ROSE Award
and live on Freeview channel 276
They were one of seven winners from Northumberland, the others being Millers Hill in the Breamish Valley; The Coach House at Breamish House; Waterford in Bamburgh; The Walls in Berwick; Woodside Lodge in Hexham and Old School House, Haltwhistle.
Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors.
The awards recognise the establishments, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation, where the owners, management and employees provide world-class service to their visitors.
Lucia Bridgeman from Brunton House and Cottages, said: “We are very honoured to be recognised for ‘going the extra mile’.
“We know that tourism in Northumberland is a huge asset to the county, and we are proud to show off this beautiful area to the guests who love the scenery, bird-watching, history, peace and quiet and sandy beaches.”