News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Northumberland tourism business 'honoured' to receive ROSE Award

Brunton House and Cottages, near Embleton, has been celebrating a prestigious ROSE Award.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They were one of seven winners from Northumberland, the others being Millers Hill in the Breamish Valley; The Coach House at Breamish House; Waterford in Bamburgh; The Walls in Berwick; Woodside Lodge in Hexham and Old School House, Haltwhistle.

Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards recognise the establishments, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation, where the owners, management and employees provide world-class service to their visitors.

Lucia Bridgeman from Brunton House with Nadine Thompson, Board Member of VisitEngland.Lucia Bridgeman from Brunton House with Nadine Thompson, Board Member of VisitEngland.
Lucia Bridgeman from Brunton House with Nadine Thompson, Board Member of VisitEngland.
Most Popular

Lucia Bridgeman from Brunton House and Cottages, said: “We are very honoured to be recognised for ‘going the extra mile’.

“We know that tourism in Northumberland is a huge asset to the county, and we are proud to show off this beautiful area to the guests who love the scenery, bird-watching, history, peace and quiet and sandy beaches.”

Related topics:Northumberland