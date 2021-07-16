Northumberland tearoom to receive award from Cycling UK as venue celebrates centenary

Capheaton Village Tearoom, near Belsay, was named as one of Cycling UK’s Cyclist Cafés of the Year in 2020.

The award, delayed by lockdown restrictions, will be presented on Saturday, July 17 as the village hall celebrates its centenary.

It will be hosting a ‘CenTINary Party’ to celebrate 100 years of the green tin village hall that is its home.

Capheaton Village Tearoom.

As part of the celebrations, the charity Cycling UK will be presenting the tearoom with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which it earned after multiple nominations from the public in last year’s Cyclist Café of the Year awards.

Ellie Patterson, tea room manager, said: “We are completely blown away to receive this award. Week in week out, we just want to provide for our customers. A fantastic community of cyclists, walkers, locals and friends has been built over the last 25 years.

"We first opened as a way to raise funds to maintain our village hall and for many years our tea room was a perfect stop to replenish while on a ride, but now we are very proud to have become a ‘destination’ with a thriving community of cyclists covering all abilities.

"No matter what, we try to be open, ready to serve any cyclist who has battled the hills and Northumbrian weather.”

Staff at Capheaton Village Tearoom.

The tearoom is asking local cyclists to take on a challenge of riding 100 miles to mark 100 years – or any distance depending on fitness and ability – ending at the celebration party.

