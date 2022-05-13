Northumberland pub receives TripAdvisor award which puts it among the top 10% in the world

The Northumberland Arms at Felton has received a 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for the second year in a row.

The awards are judged on the reviews that travellers left on the TripAdvisor site, based on consistently high standards and a positive experience.

Recent reviews include comments such as ‘five star service and food’, ‘superb’ and ‘great evening out’ with an overwhelming number of excellent scores.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northumberland Arms in Felton.

The Northumberland Arms has undergone a £70,000 refurbishment since it was acquired by the Northumberland Pub Company just before the Covid pandemic began.

The former coaching inn built in the 1820s has six bedrooms, all with their own unique style, and offers a seasonal menu.

Last year it also won a Booking.com Traveller Review Award for consistently exceeding guests’ expectations.

It is the second time this spring that the North East leisure group has been celebrating.

In March, The Blackbird at Ponteland won North East Pub of the Year in the North East Tourism Awards.

Stuart Young, owner of the Northumberland Pub Company, said: “It has been a fantastic few months, first being named North East Pub of the Year for The Blackbird and now this amazing TripAdvisor award for The Northumberland Arms.

“Everyone knows what a tough few years it has been for the hospitality industry so we are delighted that the hard work and dedication of our teams have been recognised in such important ways.”

Both properties have both been singled out for their attention to detail, their food offering and the general standards on offer.

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at TripAdvisor praised the winners.

“The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality according to those who matter most - guests,” he said.

“Ranking among the Travellers’ Choice winners is always tough, but never more so this year as we emerge from the pandemic.”

He added: “I’m impressed with the steps that have been taking to meet travellers’ new demands and how venues have been able to consistently deliver positive experiences.”