Northumberland micropubs win CAMRA awards

After a difficult couple of years CAMRA members have been hard at work visiting the region's hostelries and coming up with winners across the North East.

Members vote to make up a shortlist which is then supplemented by a judging process to determine the overall winners.

The Office in Morpeth won the south east Northumberland pub of the year prize, while The Curfew in Berwick won the north Northumberland category.

David and Gemma Cook of The Curfew and Andrea Johnson of The Office in Morpeth.

Andrea Johnson from The Office said: "The award means a lot, not just to me but to the regulars who really make the pub what it is.”

Elsewhere, Wor Local in Prudhoe won the south west Northumberland section.

The Tynemouth award was won the The Left Luggage Room, The Central won in Gateshead, while The County in Gosforth won the Tyneside award and was named overall branch pub of the year.

There was further success for The Office, The Curfew and Wor Local which all won their local sections in the cider pub of the year awards, the latter also winning the overall award.

Andrea Johnson, landlady at The Office in Morpeth. Picture by Jane Coltman

O'wa the road in Swalwell won the Tyneside award.

The Comrades Club in Haltwhistle won the Northumberland club of the year award, with Heaton Stannington AFC and Tynemouth Social Club joint winners of the Tyneside award.

Paul Hillhouse, CAMRA branch chairman, says that top notch beer and cider is obviously important but winners must also look to ensure customers are comfortable, welcoming to all and an important part of the local community.

"Pubs and clubs are one of the few places that people can meet in a relaxed, social atmosphere, which is more important than ever when society is starting to open up again,” he said.

David and Gemma Cook at The Curfew in Berwick.

“Micropubs are popular as the they prioritise good quality beer and cider alongside a cosy, friendly atmosphere.

"We've got a fantastic range of different types of pubs in our area and we're keen to celebrate them.”