Northumberland features heavily in shortlist for North East Tourism Awards
Northumberland features strongly in the shortlist for the 2021 North East Tourism Awards.
The awards, due to be held in March, will see shortlisted candidates in 15 categories, ranging from camping and glamping to resilience and innovation, vying for top spot.
Ian Thomas, destination director at NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) who announced the shortlist said: “The tourism sector is a vitally important part of the regional economy, and the awards enable us to showcase the best of the sector.”
Since the outbreak of the pandemic the resilience of the region‘s tourism industry has come to the fore as business owners and their teams have innovated to protect and support this vital aspect of the economy and bounce back.
A new, resilience and innovation award will recognise businesses that have demonstrated innovation, resilience and adaptation, along with support for their local communities, during the pandemic.
Mr Thomas feels the region is well placed for staycation breaks thanks to its reputation for a warm welcome and compact nature.
He said: “Recently, Northumberland National Park was voted the best in the UK, two North East beaches are on a list of UK's 'best kept secrets' and Newcastle was placed as one of the world's 20 most fascinating second cities by internationally renowned Rough Guides who highlighted our brilliant night-life, rich arts & culture and famous Geordie charm as reasons to visit.
“National Geographic recently included Hadrian’s Wall as one its 35 must-visit destinations around the world in 2022, alongside the likes of Rome, Oslo and Costa Rica and that’s perfect timing for the Wall’s 1900th anniversary and a packed programme of events starting in January. These are all great reasons to celebrate our tourism sector.”
The North East England Tourism Awards are organised and delivered by NewcastleGateshead Initiative in partnership with the North East Tourism Alliance.
The 2021 North East Tourism Awards shortlist is:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
Vindomora Country Lodges
GHOSTnortheast - The Walk
B&B and Guest House of the Year
Market Cross Guest House
Old Rectory Howick
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
Beacon Hill Hideaways
Woodland Chase Glamping
Vindomora Country Lodges
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping
CBK Adventures LTD
Resilience and Innovation Award
The Alnwick Garden
Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums
Langley Castle Hotel
Beamish, The Living Museum of the North
Small Hotel of the Year
Langley Castle Hotel
Seaham Hall
High Force Hotel
Unsung Hero Award
Valhalla North Axe Throwing
Northside Surf School
Ouseburn Trust
Hall Hill Farm
Experience of the Year
The Escape Key Limited
The Alnwick Garden
Ingram Valley Farm
New Tourism Business Award
Triple A Food Tours
Sycamore Cottage & Glamping Pods
Woodland Chase Glamping
Pub of the Year
The Feathers Inn
The Blackbird
The Twice Brewed Inn
The Bamburgh Castle Inn
Self-Catering Accommodation Provider of the Year
St Oswald's Farm
Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages
Breamish Valley Cottages
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Kielder Observatory
Woodhorn Museum
Ushaw: Historic House, Chapels & Gardens
Taste of North East England
Colman's Seafood Temple
Teesdale Cheesemakers
The Feathers Inn
Large Hotel of the Year
Hotel Indigo Durham
INNSIDE by Melia Newcastle
Maldron Hotel Newcastle
Ramside Hall Hotel
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
The Alnwick Garden
Roman Vindolanda Fort & Museum
Beamish, The Living Museum of the North