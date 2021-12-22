Northumberland features heavily in shortlist for North East Tourism Awards

Shortlisted entries for the North East Tourism Awards.

The awards, due to be held in March, will see shortlisted candidates in 15 categories, ranging from camping and glamping to resilience and innovation, vying for top spot.

Ian Thomas, destination director at NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) who announced the shortlist said: “The tourism sector is a vitally important part of the regional economy, and the awards enable us to showcase the best of the sector.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic the resilience of the region‘s tourism industry has come to the fore as business owners and their teams have innovated to protect and support this vital aspect of the economy and bounce back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new, resilience and innovation award will recognise businesses that have demonstrated innovation, resilience and adaptation, along with support for their local communities, during the pandemic.

Mr Thomas feels the region is well placed for staycation breaks thanks to its reputation for a warm welcome and compact nature.

He said: “Recently, Northumberland National Park was voted the best in the UK, two North East beaches are on a list of UK's 'best kept secrets' and Newcastle was placed as one of the world's 20 most fascinating second cities by internationally renowned Rough Guides who highlighted our brilliant night-life, rich arts & culture and famous Geordie charm as reasons to visit.

“National Geographic recently included Hadrian’s Wall as one its 35 must-visit destinations around the world in 2022, alongside the likes of Rome, Oslo and Costa Rica and that’s perfect timing for the Wall’s 1900th anniversary and a packed programme of events starting in January. These are all great reasons to celebrate our tourism sector.”

The North East England Tourism Awards are organised and delivered by NewcastleGateshead Initiative in partnership with the North East Tourism Alliance.

The 2021 North East Tourism Awards shortlist is:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Vindomora Country Lodges

GHOSTnortheast - The Walk

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Market Cross Guest House

Old Rectory Howick

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Beacon Hill Hideaways

Woodland Chase Glamping

Vindomora Country Lodges

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping

CBK Adventures LTD

Resilience and Innovation Award

The Alnwick Garden

Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums

Langley Castle Hotel

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North

Small Hotel of the Year

Langley Castle Hotel

Seaham Hall

High Force Hotel

Unsung Hero Award

Valhalla North Axe Throwing

Northside Surf School

Ouseburn Trust

Hall Hill Farm

Experience of the Year

The Escape Key Limited

The Alnwick Garden

Ingram Valley Farm

New Tourism Business Award

Triple A Food Tours

Sycamore Cottage & Glamping Pods

Woodland Chase Glamping

Pub of the Year

The Feathers Inn

The Blackbird

The Twice Brewed Inn

The Bamburgh Castle Inn

Self-Catering Accommodation Provider of the Year

St Oswald's Farm

Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages

Breamish Valley Cottages

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Kielder Observatory

Woodhorn Museum

Ushaw: Historic House, Chapels & Gardens

Taste of North East England

Colman's Seafood Temple

Teesdale Cheesemakers

The Feathers Inn

Large Hotel of the Year

Hotel Indigo Durham

INNSIDE by Melia Newcastle

Maldron Hotel Newcastle

Ramside Hall Hotel

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

The Alnwick Garden

Roman Vindolanda Fort & Museum