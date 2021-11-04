The Hairy Bikers with Martin Charlton, owner of The Fish Shack in Amble. Picture: BBC

Si King and Dave Myers visited a number of local food producers and restaurants for the BBC Two show and the publicity has already paid off.

At The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh where Dave raved about the fish and chips, head chef Richard Sim said: “The response has been fantastic. We’re certainly glad they came!

"We’ve seen a big increase in web traffic and bookings have dramatically increased.

The Hairy Bikers at Particularly Good Potatoes in Wooler. Picture: George Gunn Photography.

"November would normally see bookings tailing off after what has been a really busy summer so appearing on the programme has massively increased our trade for this time of year.

"We’re also hoping that the increased web traffic means more people are thinking about visiting us next summer.”

The Hairy Bikers also visited The Fish Shack in Amble, Lindisfarne Oysters, Jimmy ‘The Lamb Man’ Bell and Wooler-based Particularly Good Potatoes on their travels around the county.

Barbara Morris, operations manager at the Turvelaws Farm potato business, said: “To say the phone has never stopped ringing would be an understatement. It’s been fabulous.

The Hairy Bikers at The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh. Picture: BBC

"We’ve got several new customers and have received a lot of support so it’s been fantastic for us.

"The only unfortunate thing is that we’ve had a lot of enquiries about people wanting the potatoes for home use but because they’re vacuum packed and need to be kept chilled we’re not in a position to do that at this stage. Restaurants and chip shops are our bread and butter.”

The Fish Shack in Amble has also been enjoying a welcome uplift in business.

Owner Martin Charlton said: “It’s been heaving all summer but traditionally it would start quietening down this week. But since the programme went out we’ve had a lot more bookings coming in.

"It prolongs our season and makes the winter a bit shorter so it’s been really good for us.

"I think people have seen we’re right on the harbour and have this fresh produce coming in daily and want to come and try it – and it helps when Si mentions that he’s a regular customer!”

The Hairy Bikers Go North is available on BBC iPlayer.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.