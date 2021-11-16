Northumberland brewery lodges expansion plans including use as wedding venue

Acklington Park, home of Rigg and Furrow Brewery.

Rigg and Furrow Brewery has submitted a planning application to redevelop its Acklington Park site.

It is seeking permission for a change of use of a little used farm building to a wedding and events venue with associated parking.

A micro-brewery run by members of the Howie family was created in the same building in 2017.

A planning report with the new application state: ‘The proposals under this change of use application, demonstrate the intentions of the applicant to transform the disused barn into a multi-purpose events space to help diversify the existing family business.

‘The proposals would also allow the expansion of the existing Rigg & Furrow Farmhouse Brewery Tap, to create a new bar area which would also be located within the converted barn.’

The Rigg & Furrow Farmhouse Brewery supplies cask ales to various pubs around the North East and distributes nationally.

‘In order to ensure the sustained success of the business, creating additional revenue streams will play an important part in the future of the business,’ states the report.

‘By converting the large agricultural barn from a disused space to a versatile events venue, this will allow for events to be attended by up to 200 people with catering for weddings, parties, brewery and corporate events.

‘The expansion of the microbrewery will also allow for the creation of a substantial bar and seating area which will serve the Farmhouse Brewery Tap separately.’

If approved, it is envisaged up to 15 part time jobs and two full time jobs would be created, whilst event supervisors and catering staff would also be employed.

The report continues: ‘Due to the burgeoning reputation of the Rigg & Furrow Farmhouse Brewery, coupled with its ideal rural and picturesque countryside location, there is a demand and to provide event space that is a different offering to both country house hotels and local community halls.

‘With the main part of the barn serving as an events space, alongside the expanded Brewery Tap, this will allow the Rigg and Furrow Brewery to diversify and safeguard the future of the business and its employees.’

It is planned to expand parking provision to cater for up to 59 vehicles.

All farm vehicles and deliveries for the brewery would use a separate entrance.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.