The meetings are taking place on Friday, November 4 at Belford Primary School and on Tuesday, November 8 at the Jubilee Hall in Rothbury. Both are from 6pm to 7.30pm.

There will be a presentation and opportunity to ask questions, while Northern Powergrid will also be outlining how organisations can apply to its £7.5m charitable foundation.

The foundation will have a focus on improving energy resilience during emergency events as well as supporting charities combating fuel poverty.

Work to restore power lines.

It is open to applications for organisations in Northumberland and Northern Powergrid representatives will be discussing the kinds of projects that will be eligible.

Several parish councils are seeking funding for emergency generators and other measures to help protect local communities in the event of future severe weather.