Newcastle International Airport increases drop off charges to raise cash after the pandemic

It has confirmed that from Tuesday, July 20, its car park tariffs will change, which includes an increase to the express drop off charge.

This will include an increase to the Express Car Park tariff to £4 for 10 minutes, a £1 price increase, a fee it says is comparable to other regional airports across the UK including Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Liverpool

It has said the increases will allow it to make the investments needed in order to attract in high quality airlines.

It will continue to provide 15 minutes free parking in its Short Stay 2 car park, while offsite taxi operators will still be able to use a free taxi waiting area adjacent to Callerton Parkway.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the pandemic, the airport is facing a second year of significantly reduced passenger numbers and the cost of operating the business continues to exceed income.

“We have taken this difficult decision to ensure we can continue to provide connectivity for the region, further invest in the airport and attract high quality airlines.”

It says the ongoing restrictions means a reduced passenger numbers compared to 2019, with the costs of running the airport exceeding the income it is bringing in and has worked with its airline partners during the last 18 months to “retain the vital connectivity that the North East relies upon.”

The airport added: “Newcastle is the region’s largest airport and we are confident that the business will return to its former strength in due course.

"The changes to the testing and isolation requirements for fully vaccinated passengers returning from amber list destinations could result in the start of a modest recovery, however, the outlook for the aviation industry in the short to medium term continues to be uncertain.

"Due to the prolonged and challenging business conditions we find ourselves in we must make some difficult decisions which will include a number of price increases.”

The airport has also said the increase will allow it to make the investments necessary to progress with the goal of becoming a Net Zero Carbon emissions airport by 2035 and achieve the Government’s ambition of a ‘Green’ recovery.

