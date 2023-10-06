News you can trust since 1854
New wedding venue set to open at Rigg and Furrow Brewery in Northumberland

The transformation of a redundant cowshed into a beautiful wedding reception venue is ready to be unveiled.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST
Brides and grooms-to-be can take a look around the facilities at Rigg and Furrow in Acklington at a special open day being held on October 28 from 1pm to 4pm.

The End Hemmel, which can cater for up to 200 guests, will be available for weddings and events from 2024.

Boasting floor to ceiling glass windows and uninterrupted views out to the fields, there is outside space with fire pits to keep guests warm and inside a stage for bands or a disco.

The new wedding and function venue at Rigg and Furrow.The new wedding and function venue at Rigg and Furrow.
The new wedding and function venue at Rigg and Furrow.
New wedding and function space taking shape at Rigg and Furrow Brewery

For beer lovers there will be plenty of Rigg & Furrow beers available at the bar, alongside specially selected wines and local gin.

It’s been a busy year for Theo and Pippa Howie who have also extended the brewery tap into an adjoining former cowshed.

And, due to popular demand, the Tap Room is now open every Friday, 4pm to 9pm and Saturdays, 1pm to 7pm.

Throughout October you can sign up for a free 1⁄2 pint of cask beer at the Tap Room via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-half-a-pint-of-beer-during-october-fridaysaturday-brewery-tap-tickets-722137692277

They have also now added cider to their repertoire. Since 2020 they have planted over 40 apple trees on the farm and launched their first fine cider in summer 2023 using apples from both the farm and local orchards.

Harvest has just begun for their next batch and will include apples from the beautiful orchard at Fowberry Towers. Their crisp dry cider will be ready to drink in summer 2024.

To register interest in attending the wedding open afternoon please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wedding-open-afternoon-on-saturday-28th-october-1pm-4pm-rigg-furrow-tickets-732886432047?aff=oddtdtcreator

