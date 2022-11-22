The former West End Garage has been transformed into a new 3,000 sq ft store and four-pump forecourt.

Thropton Parish Council representatives and Rothbury ward county councillor Steven Bridgett will cut the ribbon on Monday, November 28 at 11am.

Fiona Drummond, company stores director at James Hall & Co, said: “We are looking forward to serving this rural community in Thropton with our latest company-owned store.

A computer generated image of the new Spar development in Thropton.

“We have been so warmly received in the village, and the enthusiasm for the opening of our Spar store has been incredible.

“We have a comprehensive offer with a local flavour that will provide Thropton and the surrounding area with everything it needs, and we cannot wait to open our doors.”

The first 50 customers through the doors will get their ‘tea for free’ and villagers will be receiving £5 and £15 Spar money-off coupons through the post in advance of the store opening.

NHS staff can enjoy free coffee for six months, and MOD staff with valid ID based at the nearby Otterburn Ranges will receive 10% off their shop.

Spar has agreed to a range of contributions to support good causes locally, with donations towards installing Thropton Village Hall’s defibrillator, Thropton First School’s swimming lesson transport costs, and the erection of a bench to mark the centenary of Thropton’s Women’s Institute.