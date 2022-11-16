Stablewood Leisure, which owns the Apple Inn in Lucker, has built the four nature-themed huts.

Each two person hut – named Badger’s Sett, Otter’s Couch, Red Squirrel’s Drey and Foxes Den – adds to the existing accommodation above the pub.

They come beautifully equipped with king size beds, en-suite bathrooms and log burners; all the little luxuries you might need for a cosy mini break. And they are dog friendly.

Badgers Sett, one of the new accommodation options at The Apple Inn.

Johny Johnson of The Apple Inn said: “Everyone who comes to The Apple Inn, whether visiting us to eat, sleep or both – with and without dogs can expect the warmest of welcomes.

"It’s a place where we want you to feel completely relaxed and to enjoy the menu that we’ve had so much fun creating.

“The Apple Inn prides itself on delivering a great pub and food experience, using the best quality, seasonal produce to deliver seriously good food with fresh clean flavours that really pack a punch.”

The Apple Inn has already been crowned Best Gastro Pub in the North in the Food Awards England 2022 and is on the shortlist for this year’s North East England Tourism Awards.

The Apple Inn at Lucker.

It has recently launched a new family-friendly menu for autumn which includes lamb shank bourguignon, steak and Guinness pie and venison fillet. Vegan and vegetarian options offer curried cauliflower and falafal and sweet potato burger.

On Sundays, The Apple Inn’s chalkboard of generous Sunday roasts (Striploin of beef, roast chicken supreme, trio of meats, turkey crown, leg of lamb or nut roast) with trimmings are served all day.

And on a blue-sky day, the pretty outdoor terrace is a great place to hangout for a pint of local ale from Alnwick Brewery or Rigg and Furrow, on a lazy afternoon.

For each menu, the culinary team spend months experimenting with ways to extract unique flavours of key seasonal ingredients and are proud of the response to their autumn menu so far, with Christmas and New Year’s Eve menus currently being prepared.

One of the new shepherd's huts.